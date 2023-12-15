HOUSTON (KIAH) — The state-selected Houston ISD school board voted to approve a “District of Innovation” designation Thursday night.

This means that the school district will add at least eight more days to the school calendar year.

Students would start the fall semester as early as the first Monday in August.

The school district will also be able to hire uncertified teachers, without getting annual waivers from the Texas Education Agency.

HISD could also increase the number of elementary students allowed per teacher.

There are 975 “districts of innovation” in Texas according to the Texas Education Agency.