HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Independent School District (HISD) Teacher Recruitment team will be hosting a major campus hiring event on Saturday. Leaders form HISD schools will on site seeking new hires for campus positions.

Anyone who is qualified in the field of education is invited to attend. Positions include teachers, assistant principals, counselors, librarians, nurses, teacher assistants, and substitute teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The event will be held Saturday, March 25 at Booker T. Washington High School on 4204 Yale Street, just north of the Heights. It will begin at 9 a.m. and will go on until noon.

Candidates will have to register before they attend at Houstonisd.org/teachhisd.