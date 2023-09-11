HOUSTON (KIAH) — When Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher walks into a room, she commands both your attention and respect. Her demeanor is calm and kind. That comes from being an educator.

Now her years of experience have catapulted her into the role of being the new interim chancellor at Houston Community College.

And she has the experience to do just that. She began her tenure as Houston Community College’s (HCC) Interim Chancellor on Sept. 1. From 2018-2023, she served as founding president of HCC Online College, leading to the establishment more than 60 fully online degrees and 70 hybrid programs, building a 62,000-plus enrolment.

Houston Community College

Before that role, she served 20 years as HCC Northeast College president. There, she led two successful capital campaigns and community support for HCC District annexation. She led development of new, leading-edge STEM energy and biotechnology programs, secured federal and state grants and philanthropic support, and brokered industry relationships that led to high-tech, stackable-certificate programs, state-of-the art facilities, and 14,000 enrolled students.

Since joining HCC in 1985, Dr. Ford Fisher has served in leadership roles, including Interim Vice Chancellor of Instruction, Associate Vice Chancellor of Academics, Dean of Instruction, Division Chair of Arts and Humanities, and English Chair and professor. She has also taught at Texas Southern University, the University of Houston.

Dr. Ford Fisher has been a lifelong advocate for education. She has eve authored more than 50 publications and four books. CW39 anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Dr. Ford Fisher about her vision for HCC, and how she wants the entire system to open more doors to the future for every!