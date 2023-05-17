(Houston/CW39) The Houston Independent School District hosted their 2023 Educators of the Year at the Hilton Americas-Houston downtown with the theme “A Legacy of Excellence” for the 2022-2023 school year.

HISD’s 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Maria Soria and Secondary Teacher of the Year, Kaylin McNary served as this year’s hosts. Attendees were welcomed to a grand banquet space with a 1920s theme and décor accompanied by a 1920s big band for entertainment.

The celebration honored principals, campus teachers, campus beginning teachers, teachers of the month, teachers of the year finalists, fan favorite educators, and the coveted educator of the year and was another huge success. “I have the opportunity to be at schools and in classrooms often and I’ve seen first-hand the intentional work and supports to students provided by school leaders, teacher leaders, classroom teachers, and many caring campus professionals to meet the needs of all students” said Shawn Bird, HISD Chief Academic Officer. “You are amazing educators and deserve this time to celebrate your successes. For that, we are here to celebrate you tonight.”

Several presenters joined the stage to introduce the winners for this year’s award celebration including former Houston Youth Poet Laureate, Avalon Hogans.

The list of categories and winners is listed below.

HISD

