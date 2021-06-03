Houston ISD to hold districtwide Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment day

HOUSTON (CW39) Parents that have a child entering Pre-K or Kindergarten can enroll them in an HISD school this Saturday, June 5th.
WHAT: The Houston Independent School District is currently accepting pre-K and kindergarten applications for schools with space available.
Bring the following documents:
- Proof of address (utility bill such as electricity, gas, water or lease)
- Child’s original birth certificate
- Child’s immunization records
- Parent’s identification
WHO: All HISD elementary schools with pre-K or kindergarten programs and all early childhood centers are enrolling students.
WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 2021 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: By phone, virtual or in person. Phone: (713) 556-6734 Virtual: HoustonISD.org/PKFair