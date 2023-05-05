LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KIAH) The weeks leading up to graduation can be an exceptionally busy time in the lives of high school seniors.

But around a hundred such students from two Clear Creek ISD schools found time in their busy schedules last Friday to volunteer to help out some senior citizens in their community.

It’s the first year of the Seniors Helping Seniors program, but school district leaders hope it will become an annual event.

“It’s a good idea for them to get out and kind of see the needs of the community, and kind of get them started and see where they might need to be helping out in the community as they branch off outside the school walls here real quickly,” Clear Springs High School Assistant Principal Stephanie Albert said.

Students from Clear Springs and Clear Creek high schools rode buses to around 10 homes in League City and the surrounding area.

They then performed jobs, like pulling weeds, that senior citizens have a hard time doing themselves.

The senior citizens were selected after they reached out for help through their churches.

The students who participated did so strictly on a volunteer basis.

“I kind of like doing some of the dirty work,” Clear Springs High School Senior Kylie Hirschkorn said. “I think more of I’m helping them out — you know — stuff that it’s kind of a pain to do when you’re older. And I’m just so happy that I can be here.”