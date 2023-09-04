HOUSTON (CW39) — Back to School is suppose to be a time of excitement, as kids get back to class rooms and learning. But for a number of kids, that start of a new school you can be both stressful and in some cases mentally painful. But, there are ways to tackle this.

According to Dr. Jeremiah Pearcey, how you breath is one of the biggest ways to relieve stressful situations. But, there are certain ways and techniques that work better than others. He also says that each child reacts differently to stress. Learning to recognize changes is key to help a child reduce anxiety.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Dr. Pearcey to talk about why we are seeing more stress in both kids and parents, as school gets under way. You can watch the interview below. And, to learn more about Tips and other stress-management measures, go to Dr. Jeremiah Pearcey’s website, Cosmi to help you out.