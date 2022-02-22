HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lone Star Community College is offering a new fast-track program for anyone interested in becoming a licensed police officer in Texas. The LSC Law Enforcement Academy will offer day and night classes at the LSC-East Aldine Center and it only requires one semester, 20 credit hours.

Law Enforcement Academy requirements

To participate students must be 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or GED. Students must also submit to a criminal background check, physical examination, psychological assessment, and drug screening.

To learn more about the LSC Law Enforcement program, visit the LSC-North Harris (Academic Building-126) for information sessions on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 10 -11 a.m.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, 10 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

Lone Star College is proud to offer this very important program. These public servants help protect the lives and property in our community and we are honored to be able to help in those efforts. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor

To learn more about the LSC Law Enforcement Academy visit LoneStar.edu/LEA

What you get in the Academy

The cadets at the LSC Law Enforcement program will receive classroom instruction and engage in hands-on training to learn the skills related to police work. The program meets the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) requirements for Course #1000696 and prepares students for the state licensing examination.