HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local schools are hiring this summer and there are two school job fairs this week.

Spring Branch ISD is hosting a job fair for all support roles on Tuesday, June 27. Attendees are welcome to apply and interview at the event. Available positions include teacher assistants, cafeteria workers, bus assistants, grounds workers, athletic facilities workers, bus drivers, HVAC mechanics, roofers, custodians and crossing guards.

Spring Branch ISD Job Fair is June 27th from 3 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. at the Spring Oaks Middle School (Boy’s gym). The address is 2150 Shadowdale Dr. Houston, TX 77043.

Alief ISD has won numerous awards and distinctions. Starting salary for teachers is $60,000. Search for more opportunities on their website.

