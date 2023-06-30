HOUSTON (KIAH) State-appointed Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles has a vision for HISD, and key to it is his New Education System, or NES.

Since the Texas Education Agency put him in charge of the state’s largest school district in early June following the state takeover, Miles has identified 28 underperforming schools that will be the first ones to get the NES treatment.

For the 1,200 teachers who currently work at those schools, it means reapplying for their jobs, and the deadline to do so is Friday.

When the new school year starts in the fall, the 28 NES schools will be staffed with 1,200 teachers — some returning to their jobs on those campuses — but not all of them.

“The educators who are already there — if they’re up for the challenge, and they want to reapply for a position — they reapply for that position, and they’re currently interviewing for it,” HISD Talent Acquisition Executive Director William Solomon said. “If somebody external to the district is interested and also says, ‘I’m up for the challenge’, they can also put their hat in the ring, and they can apply for that position.”

Teachers who’ve applied online and walk-ins will be interviewed during the third day of the district’s NES Schools Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at HISD Headquarters.

Teachers who have contracts with HISD for the 2023-2024 school year, but who are not selected to work at NES schools, will have to find positions at different campuses within the district.

Those who are selected to teach at NES schools will receive $85,000 starting annual salaries among other benefits.