HOUSTON (CW39) A job fair for Humble ISD is coming up July 6. The district is hiring for the 2022-2023 school year and all interested are encouraged to apply.

The district is hiring for child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, police, and transportation.

Staff will be on hand to assist completing the online application, if needed. Pre-registration is not required. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.

