KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Around 100 people signed up to speak at Katy ISD’s board meeting on Monday night about a controversial gender identity policy.

Most in attendance were opposed to the plan.

After hearing from more than 100 speakers passionately voicing their opinions, a vote was taken by the school board. The measure passed by just one vote.

By a 4-3 vote, the newly adopted policy requires staff members to alert parents if their child says they are transgender or non-binary.

It also dictates which bathrooms and locker rooms students can use, based on their gender at birth.

Our news partners reported that district documents stated that pronoun use for students would have to be consistent with the student’s biological sex unless the parent says that a different pronoun can be used. But even then, teachers are not mandated to honor that request.

Meanwhile, several psychologists in attendance say the policy will be more harmful than good.