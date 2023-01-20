HOUSTON (KIAH) — A New York Times best-selling author didn’t get to make a presentation at a Katy ISD elementary school after the school district canceled her visit because of some of her social media posts.

The district says Emma Straub used inappropriate language, including the “f-word” in those posts. So she didn’t get to talk to kindergartners and first graders at Robertson Elementary School last Friday.

District leaders sent a letter home to parents saying that that type of language “does not align with our school and community’s values.”

Straub responded on Twitter by saying that “the only f-words that would have been in her presentation were funny, feline, and feeling.”