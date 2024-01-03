KATY, Texas (KIAH) – is your New Year’s resolution to broaden your horizons with a new skill in computers or dance? Katy Independent School District Community Education is delighted to announce that registration is now open for an array of courses like salsa dance and guitar playing. Best part, they’re open to everyone!

Courses begin on January 22nd at two locations: Taylor and Cinco Ranch High Schools. Take a look at the comprehensive Spring 2024 Online Course Catalog, for their assortment of offerings. You can even earn certificates of completion for most classes, a testament to your dedication and achievement.

Our aim is to provide a learning experience that caters to everyone’s interests and schedules. Whether you’re looking for a deep dive into a subject or a one-night exploration, Katy ISD Community Education has you covered. Karen Lewis, Director of Internal & Community Relations,

Register online now or for more information, contact the Community Education Department at 281-396-6365.