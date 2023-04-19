KATY, Texas (KIAH) – Some great minds in the Katy Independent School District are advancing to compete in creative problem-solving challenges.

Nine Katy ISD Destination Imagination (DI) teams are going to Kansas City, Missouri on May 21-23, as they advance to the Global Finals Tournament representing Katy ISD.

Destination Imagination is a school-based program devoted to helping students gain practical life skills through interesting, entertaining and mind-boggling challenges. The program was created and is now guided by parents, educators and community volunteers who support students in developing their imagination and innovation.

Courtesy of Katy ISD

It’s so impressive to see multiple teams from Katy ISD headed to the global level each year to demonstrate their exceptional teamwork, creativity and skills,” said. “These types of tournaments encourage students to showcase their creativity, critical thinking as well as the importance of collaboration among their teammates. Dr. Joan Otten, Director of Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department

Katy ISD teams were awarded among top competitors at the recent Lone Star Finals State Tournament. The Nerd Herd from Seven Lakes High School and DIdymos from Beck Junior High participated in a special Instant Challenge category Both brought home top honors. The Ultimate Knights from Seven Lakes Junior High earned a Renaissance Award.