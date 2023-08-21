HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beginning this school year, Katy ISD is implementing the Smart Tag Program for bus riders in order to improve safety for students.

Smart Tags are used through student ID cars. The district uses something called a ‘PVC card’ with a ‘passive RFID’ chip with a unique identification number. The ID number is then read by the card reader and the student’s information can then be pulled up.

How students will use Smart Tags?

Students will enter and exit the bus by tapping their ID card onto a card reader.

Bus drivers will be able to track that your child gets on the correct bus route.

Bus drivers will be able to track if your child gets off at the correct stop.

Approved school district staff are the only personnel and registered guardians are the only individuals with access to your child’s information.