KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Katy ISD is providing free meals over the summer for all children, including kids visiting from out of town. Healthy well balanced meals will be offered at no cost for breakfast and lunch to kids 18 and under.

“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal. They do not need to be a Katy ISD student. All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.

Summer meals will be offered at seven locations within the KD ISD school district beginning May 30th through August 3rd starting at 7:30 a.m.. Lunch will also be served starting between 9:30 and 10:30 depending on the campus location.

A couple of things to keep in mind… Meals are not to-go and children aren’t required to have identification. If kids are visiting for about of town from another state for instance, they too are welcome to have a free summer meal at any of the designated campuses.