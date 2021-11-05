Katy ISD’s Jordan High School receives top marks from Associated Builders & Contractors of Greater Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Katy Independent School District recently announced that Jordan High School was recognized by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC) as a top educational construction project.

Photo courtesy of Katy ISD

Satterfield & Pontikes, the company responsible for the construction of the campus, was acknowledged during the 21st Annual Excellence in Construction Awards, which showcased 57 projects built by ABC members.

Jordan High School placed first in the “Publicly Funded” category and was judged alongside three other major educational projects in the Houston area on safety, quality, ingenuity, and workmanship. It also ranked second in the overall competition.

Katy ISD is proud to call Satterfield & Pontikes our partner. We thank them for the incredible job they did on the construction of Jordan High School, providing the infrastructure for a great learning environment for our students. Their creativity, attention to detail, and innovation were certainly worthy of recognition. Lisa Kassman, Executive Director of Facilities, Planning, and Construction for Katy ISD