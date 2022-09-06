Named one of only five superintendents from across Texas chosen as finalists

HOUSTON (CW39) — School superintendents around the state have a big job leading an entire district. But, one superintendent in the area is getting even more praise, for her hard work and dedication to her district, and being recognized by the state.

Klein ISD superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown has been named a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Klein ISD

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced that Superintendent Dr. McGown has been named one of only five top superintendents from across Texas chosen as finalists in the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year program.

Since 1984, the Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program has honored outstanding administrators for achievement and excellence in public school administration. These school leaders exhibit exemplary and visionary leadership toward improving student performance. They are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their districts, and commitment to public support and involvement in education.

“Dr. McGown has a huge heart for our kids and is fully dedicated to the Klein ISD community,” Klein ISD board president Ronnie Anderson said. “This honor is a testament to her excellent leadership and the way she always gives her absolute best to our Klein Family every single day. We are all so very proud of Dr. McGown for this wonderful and well-deserved achievement.”

