Lamar ISD is enforcing a No backpacks policy for Friday, December 17th. On the districts website, a letter to Lamar CISD parents reads:
As a proactive measure, Lamar CISD has decided to implement a No Backpack Policy for secondary students in grades 6-12 for Friday, December 17.
Please ensure that your student leaves their backpack at home.
If there is ever an emergency situation or a credible concern for student safety, parents will always be notified. Additionally, Lamar CISD takes all threats, even those meant in jest, seriously, and students who make these types of comments will receive appropriate disciplinary action.Dr. Roosevelt Nivens Lamar CISD Superintendent
The district also took to social media to alert parents and students of the No Backpack policy for grades 6-12 throughout the district.
TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes: