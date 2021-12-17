Lamar ISD is enforcing a No backpacks policy for Friday, December 17th. On the districts website, a letter to Lamar CISD parents reads:

As a proactive measure, Lamar CISD has decided to implement a No Backpack Policy for secondary students in grades 6-12 for Friday, December 17. Please ensure that your student leaves their backpack at home. If there is ever an emergency situation or a credible concern for student safety, parents will always be notified. Additionally, Lamar CISD takes all threats, even those meant in jest, seriously, and students who make these types of comments will receive appropriate disciplinary action. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens Lamar CISD Superintendent

The district also took to social media to alert parents and students of the No Backpack policy for grades 6-12 throughout the district.

⚠️ DISTRICT ALERT: Lamar CISD is implementing a No Backpack Policy on Friday, December 17 for secondary students in grades 6-12. For more information, click here: https://t.co/BHf9z8JYnv pic.twitter.com/Btv9IE39NX — Lamar CISD (@LamarCISD) December 16, 2021

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD