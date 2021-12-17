LaPorte ISD has posted a message to stakeholders about the concern for safety in their district. Nationwide, schools are shaken as threats being made are circulating via TikTok and social media.

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD