LaPorte ISD has posted a message to stakeholders about the concern for safety in their district. Nationwide, schools are shaken as threats being made are circulating via TikTok and social media.

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Alief ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Channelview ISD

Conroe ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Lamar CISD

La Porte ISD

Royal ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD

