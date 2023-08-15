HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here in the digital age, parents no longer have to fill out paperwork to apply for free or reduced-price school lunches for their kids.

A number of school districts in the Houston-area, including Houston ISD, utilize SchoolCafe.com and the smartphone app for that website to handle such requests.

“Nobody wants to deal with paper anymore,” HISD Nutrition Services I.T. Manager Jordan Richard said. “This allows parents to just go on their computer, go on their smartphone, go on the app and provide the information they need or get the information they need.”

In addition to applying for free or reduced-price lunches, SchoolCafe has other functions.

Parents can load money onto the app that their kids can use to pay for what they chose in the cafeteria line.

Something as simple as checking the menu for what foods are being served on any day, week, or month at your child’s school can also be done on the SchoolCafe app.

“Almost everyone is used to using an app on their smartphone for ordering food or placing an order for something else,” Richard said. “This is similar to that.”

Richard points out that, at almost all of HISD’s 276 campuses, all students eat for free.

Fewer than 10 HISD schools charge for lunches, but SchoolCafe is there for the parents of kids who go to those schools to easily apply for free or reduced-price meals if their finances make it necessary.

“We like to say a hungry child cannot learn,” Richard said. “And so if income is a barrier to that, and applying for a free meal or a reduced meal helps the child eat so they can learn, that’s something we’re here for.”