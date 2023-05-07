HOUSTON (KIAH) – Francisco Chavez, a student at Charles H. Milby High School, has been selected as a 2023 Cooke College Scholar by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. He was chosen from a pool of more than 5,600 applicants throughout all 50 states.

On top of that, he recently was selected as a Gates Scholar and member of the Gates Scholarship Class of 2023.

Francisco stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to talk about his experience and what he advised fellow students looking to fund their college education.