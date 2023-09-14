HOUSTON (KIAH)– Lone Star College and University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) are both known for helping students transfer to help them complete their bachelor’s degree near home at an affordable price.

LSC and UHD are both apart of the Houston Guided Pathways to Success program that allows students to enjoy easy transfers from community colleges to public universities. Since last year, more than 2,000 students have made the transfer from LSC to UHD.

“Lone Star College and the University of Houston-Downtown have a joint admissions partnership which allows students to be admitted to both institutions while attending Lone Star College,” said Jamie Posey, LSC associate vice chancellor, Office of Student Success and Completion. “These joint admissions students enjoy many beneficial services from both institutions including library privileges, advising services and more.”

Lone Star College-University Park and current UHD student, Diana Cantu said, “Lone Star College prepared me for my transfer to a university by providing all the guidance and resources necessary to ensure the process was seamless. The transfer process was simple and easy to go through, all of my credits were transferred and were applied to my degree.”

Thanks to the UHD Transfer Merit Scholarship award, students receive a two-year-full-ride scholarship that covers tuition and fees. Students receive a stipend to assist with other school needs. “To be named a UHD Transfer Merit Scholar is indescribable,” said Jaxon Raye, former LSC-Kingwood and current UHD student. “My parents gave me the task of figuring out how to pay for my college education which was stressful. Now that I am a Transfer Merit Scholar, I am able to fully apply myself within my classes and am able to engage the community at UHD without the financial burden on my shoulders.”

There are 14 incoming LSC Transfer Merit scholars:

Esmeralda Alvarado

Maria Barragan

Diana Cantu

Kimberly Cepeda

Carmen Coleman

Edgar Garza

Marlene Hernandez Ilona Lumpkin

Skyler Phillips

Jaxon Raye

Ashley Rodriguez

Alexandria Soto

Justin Vasquez

Joice Velasquez

To transfer to UHD, students must have more than 15 college-level credits from a regionally accredited institution. Students who are taking college coursework while enrolled in high school are considered freshmen applicants.