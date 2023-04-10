Women are considered at the forefront of driving change and delivering what’s next in Transportation industry

HOUSTON (KIAH) As the transportation industry continues to grow, the number of women in the industry is still quite small. So, Lone Star College is trying to change that, and it’s getting help from Fed Ex.

Lone Star College is joining forces with FedEx Freight to encourage more women to seek careers in the transportation industry.

“Support from companies like FedEx Freight creates a pathway for female students to enter and be successful in male-dominated industries,” said Nicole Robinson Gauthier, CFRE, LSC Foundation Executive Director. “When students are encouraged, they often find productive careers that will lead our generation to the next level.”

FedEx Freight established three FedEx Freight Empower Women in Transportation Scholarships for LSC female students enrolled in the CDL, Industrial Diesel Technology or Supply Chain Management programs. Recipients can use the funds to pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other education-related costs.

“FedEx Freight is offering these scholarships to women seeking careers in the transportation industry to let them know we encourage and support their interest in trucking,” said Angela Bishop, FedEx Freight talent acquisition specialist. “Our industry is continually evolving, and women are at the forefront of driving change and delivering what’s next.”

FedEx Freight uses its core value of “commit to do good” to offer financial resources to help students meet their educational goals without incurring heavy debt.

“Students who receive financial support are less likely to drop out, remaining determined to complete their degree or certification,” said Bishop. “We understand the role we play in the global economy. We’re not just here to benefit; we’re here to contribute.”

Silvia Moreno, LSC-North Harris student, started in the Automotive Technology field at age 18 and moved into the Industrial Diesel Technology program two years ago. Moreno will use the FedEx Freight Empower Women in Transportation Scholarship to help purchase expensive tools needed in the field.

“I am grateful to receive this scholarship because the larger tools can cost up to $2,000,” said Moreno. “As a single mother, these funds will help relieve the burden of deciding how to purchase the equipment while ensuring my children have the things they need.”

Moreno credits the LSC-North Harris Industrial Diesel Technology program for giving her the classroom knowledge that goes with the hands-on experience she receives as an industrial diesel technician for John Deere. She also encourages more women to seek careers in transportation and related industries.

“I would like to see more women, especially younger women, interested in getting into these types of programs because it will create pathways and open greater doors for us (women) in the future,” said Moreno. “I don’t want them to be intimidated by the equipment or machines.”

Moreno will graduate from LSC-North Harris in 2023 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Industrial Diesel Technology. She plans to attend a four-year university, earn a bachelor’s degree and enter the electrical engineering field.

Visit LoneStar.edu/Programs-Of-Study to learn more about LSC’s academic and workforce programs.