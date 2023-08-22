HOUSTON (KIAH)– Lone Star College recently received $5,000 to go towards its technology programs. Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs within the electrical technology will grow between 7 and 10% between 2021-2031. That’s why the Metallica Scholars Initiative awarded this grant to assist students going through these programs.

The $5,000 was awarded through the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation. LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor External and Employer Relations, Linda Leto Head said, “Lone Star College remains grateful to Metallica and its All Within My Hands Foundation for the financial assistance that helps our students enroll in hands-on technical programs leading them to sustainable careers. These resources will remove financial barriers for our students, increasing their persistence in completing their education.”

LSC received the grant along with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) for the fifth year. The grant will help fund two Electrical Technology and four Live Entertainment Technology scholarships. It’ll primarily serve non-traditional students (both women and veterans) in underrepresented communities through both programs.

“Having more female and veteran applicants skilled and educated in electrical technology and live entertainment technology will help solve the growing labor shortage employers are experiencing in both industries.” Head said. “Funds through the All Within My Hands Foundation will encourage new members of our community to pursue educational opportunities at Lone Star College that will lead to long-term careers in their chosen fields.”

The Metallica Scholars Initiative supports 42 community colleges across 33 states. Its helped over 6,000 students pursuing careers in several tracks through 2023. Through the LSC Electrical Technology programs, will be trained to become qualified electricians skilled in wiring residential and commercial properties and more. The Live Entertainment Technology program teaches students how to design, maintain and operate technology systems such as live production events.

You can learn more about other programs at Lone Star College here.