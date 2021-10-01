Lone Star College-Tomball receives $2.8 million in grants to promote its STEM programs

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The U.S. Department of Education awarded Lone Star College-Tomball a $2.8 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) and Articulation Program grant, to help increase the number of Hispanic students obtaining degrees in STEM fields.

Lone Star College- Tomball

The five-year grant, which was 100% funded federally by the Department of Education, will also be used to increase the transfer rate between LSC-Tomball and University of Houston-Downtown (UHD).

“More and more jobs require individuals with STEM degrees and STEM-related skills. This funding will help expand the number of Hispanic students graduating with STEM degrees and help them be ready to join the workforce.”

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D./ LSC Chancellor

LSC-Tomball plans to develop the Science First Success Center. This center will incorporate integrated centralized academic support and guided pathways to streamline STEM degree requirements, as well as support faculty and staff through professional development to impact transformative changes. In addition to the extra support provided to students, LSC-Tomball will work with UHD to strengthen articulation pathways and improve communication to foster a culture of engagement between institutions, as well as develop guided pathways to streamline STEM degree requirements.







“This grant will allow students to see the great opportunities STEM careers can provide and ensure student learning objectives are aligned with the skills or knowledge required for employment in in-demand industry sectors.”

Lee Ann Nutt, Ed.,D./LSC-Tomball President

An Hispanic serving Institution is defined as an institution of higher education that has an enrollment of undergraduate, full-time equivalent students that is at least 25% Hispanic. In fall 2021, Hispanics made up 38% of the total LSC-Tomball student population.

