HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Saturday, 4th-8th graders will be challenged with real life challenges and try to solve them with beginner-level robotics in the annual ECOBOT competition. It’s hosted by Harris County Department of Education.

Change Happens Youth Ecoboters will have their last practice before the competition today and continue building their robot to defend their 2022 title from 4:45-5:45 p.m.. ‘Rescue Youth’ is a program created by Change Happens!– a Third Ward non-profit organization. Its after-school program, Bright Minds Thrive launched a STEM program last year. The team of two won the ECOBOT challenge during their first year competing under Coach Erin Traylor.

Watch last year’s ECOBOT challenge here.

Change Happens! has 33 programs and 60+ employees. Annually, 65,000 individuals are served through:

More information on the ECOBOT competition can be found here.

prevention and education skills training

after school and summer enrichment

housing for individuals experiencing homelessness

assistance for families in need of health insurance

education, training and connections for employment for disadvantaged families

Since January, the team meets every Saturday to design and build their robot. This year, the theme is ‘Expect the Unexpected’ and will be centered around the use of robots for space junk removal and cancer treatment. The Change Happens Youth Ecoboters team worked together on one mission: fighting cancer with robots. Thanks to the All Earth Ecobot curriculum, the students were taught how nanorobot prototypes are built and tested to beat cancer. Kids will learn how robots can help those living with cancer and how it can extend lives.