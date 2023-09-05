HOUSTON (KIAH)–The majority of the debates this legislative session for public education was based on school vouches and teacher raises, but other laws were passed over the summer and September 1st to better school safety and academics just to name a few.

School safety is one concern top of mind for many especially amid the rise of school shootings. Here are some laws that went into effect this year.

Senate Bill 838-districts must use apart of its safety budget to install silent panic alert buttons in each classroom to alert law enforcement during emergencies

Senate Bill 763- schools are allowed to hire unlicensed chaplains to work in mental health roles. Policies for chaplains will be determined by the school board and parental consent will be required for mental health services and chaplains

House Bill 3- requires all schools to have an armed officer onsite

House Bill 1416-cuts the amount of STARR instruction to 15 hours and allows teachers to tutor in groups of four

House Bill 1605-provides more support for teachers. This bill comes with more than $800 million investments for high quality instructional materials

House Bill 3803-parents of eighth grade students and below can have their child repeat a grade

Senate Bill 2124-Sixth graders who choose to take advanced math can take an accelerated course if they meet certain test scores