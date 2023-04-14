HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) As education advocates fight for better teacher pay in Austin, teachers will get some grant money in a Houston suburb on Friday.

Over the past 22 years, the Humble ISD Education Foundation has awarded $16.3 million in grants to teachers who apply for the money to pay for projects that benefit students. The $324,478 they’re giving away today is the most money they’ve ever granted in a single year.

Foundation members will board school buses at the Humble ISD Board, Business, and Technology Center around 8:30 a.m. to set out on three separate routes with stops at more than 30 schools. The so-called “prize posse” will go into classrooms and surprise teachers who are receiving grants by ringing cowbells, shaking pom-poms — but most importantly — giving them large checks.

The Humble ISD Foundation raises the money for the grants through the Humble Rodeo and Barbecue Cookoff, an annual gala, and other events. This year, the grants will fund 79 projects that Humble ISD says will impact students at all of the school district’s 47 campuses.