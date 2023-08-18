HOUSTON (KIAH)— With Back to School here, Raising Cane’s is helping to take a load off of teachers this school year. The restaurant will award 50 teachers up to $500 off their wish lists by entering to win through its Instagram page, @RaisingCanes.

Entries will be accepted today through Thursday, August 31st. Here’s how it works:

50 Teachers will randomly be selected

Participants must be following @RaisingCanes and must drop their wish list in the Instagram page’s comment section of this Instagram post

Selected winners will also receive a $30 Raising Cane’s gift basket

To learn more about the contest rules, visit Raising Canes online here.