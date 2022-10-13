DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?

U.S. News released its rankings of the best national universities in America, “Schools in the National Universities category, such as the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Vermont, offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs. These colleges also are committed to producing groundbreaking research.”

It may or may not come as a surprise but some Texas universities cracked the top 100, one of them even cracking the top 15. So, let’s take a look at what Texas schools made the list and where they were ranked:

Rice University, No. 15

The University of Texas at Austin, No. 38

Texas A&M University, No. 67

Southern Methodist University, No. 72

Baylor University, No. 77

Texas Christian University, No. 89

Something to note, the University of Texas at Austin was also ranked in the top 10 for public schools at No. 10.