HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline.

As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states, they also need to consider the cost. Tuition and room and board at a four-year college typically cost around $23,000 – $52,000 per year.

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas

1. Rice University6. SMU
2. University of Texas at Austin7. Southwestern University
3. Trinity University8. Austin College
4. Texas A&M University9. LeTourneau University
5. University of Dallas10. University of Houston

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 48th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 40th – On-Campus Crime
  • 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Texas at Austin (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 38th – Net Cost
  • 28th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 35th – On-Campus Crime
  • 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 43rd – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 48th – On-Campus Crime
  • 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 6th – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit: 

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704