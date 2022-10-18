HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline.

As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states, they also need to consider the cost. Tuition and room and board at a four-year college typically cost around $23,000 – $52,000 per year.



WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.



Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:



School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 48 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 40 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Texas at Austin (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 38 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 28 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 35 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 7 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 43 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 48 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 20 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 6 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:



