HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline.
As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states, they also need to consider the cost. Tuition and room and board at a four-year college typically cost around $23,000 – $52,000 per year.
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas
|1. Rice University
|6. SMU
|2. University of Texas at Austin
|7. Southwestern University
|3. Trinity University
|8. Austin College
|4. Texas A&M University
|9. LeTourneau University
|5. University of Dallas
|10. University of Houston
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 48th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 40th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Texas at Austin (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 38th – Net Cost
- 28th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 35th – On-Campus Crime
- 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 43rd – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 48th – On-Campus Crime
- 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 6th – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To view the full reports, please visit:
Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750
Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748
Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704