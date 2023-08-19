HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some children will get what they need to head back to classes in the fall and meet a Houston Rockets player at the same time.

The Rockets and Reliant are hosting a back-to-school event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Community Center.

The Houston Independent School District and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department are helping them put on their Back-To-School Bash that will give kids the opportunity to meet Rockets forward Jabari Smith, Jr.

Rockets mascot Clutch the Bear and the team’s dance team, The Clutch City Dancers, will also be there.

Kids will be able to get free backpacks, school supplies, snacks, and drinks.

Children’s Medical Center will offer free sports physicals and the Houston Health Department will give away free dental kits and eye screenings.

Franklin Beauty Institute will offer boys free hair cuts, and they’ll offer girls vouchers for free stylings at one of their locations.