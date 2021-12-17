Royal ISD in Waller County is implementing the NO backpack policy Dec. 17th amid TikTok school threats circulating via social media.

Urgent Message about Friday, December 17: Royal ISD is aware of recent social media challenges that have been trending nationwide. The challenges encourage students to disregard school safety measures and to promote violence on school grounds on Friday, December 17. No credible threat has been made against any of Royal’s campuses; however, as a proactive measure, we encourage students in grades 6-12 to leave their backpacks at home on Friday, December 17. All backpacks will be searched and there will be increased security measures at all Royal campuses. Royal ISD is asking parents to talk to their students about the consequences of their actions. Please remind students that anything that could threaten the safety of our schools should be reported immediately to an administrator or law enforcement. Threats may also be reported anonymously through STOPit. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s campus administrator.

The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’

This is the message posted on the district’s website.

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Alief ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Channelview ISD

Conroe ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Lamar CISD

La Porte ISD

Royal ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App