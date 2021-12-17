Royal ISD in Waller County is implementing the NO backpack policy Dec. 17th amid TikTok school threats circulating via social media.
The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’
This is the message posted on the district’s website.
TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:
Alief ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Channelview ISD
Conroe ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Katy ISD
Lamar CISD
La Porte ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Waller ISD
