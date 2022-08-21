Event aims at keeping kids safe when walking to and from school

HOUSTON (CW39) With school year about to start for the Houston Independent School District, community leaders are making it their mission to keep all children safe. One step is with the “Safe Walk Home Northside” an event to get things started off.

Safe Walk Home Northside will host Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressmember Sylvia Garcia. State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos, HPD Chief Finner, HISD PD Chief Lopez, Metro PD Chief Vera Bumpers, Pct 6 Constable representatives and other community leaders, as they kick off the first day of school for Marshall Middle School and other HISD campuses, with a focus on student & community safety.

As HISD’s schools begin their school year, organizers say “Safe Walk Home Northside” is continuing its mission, of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school.

Another reason why it’s so important. No one wants a repeat of the tragic death of a middle school student 6 years ago. That’s when an 11 year old student was tragically stabbed to death on May 17, 2016, as he walked home from Marshall Middle School. And with an increased focus on school safety after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, leaders and community members will welcome students as they arrive at school.

When: Monday, Monday August 22, 2020, 7:30 am

Where: 1275 Henry Street, 77009. Castillo Park (Between Marshall Middle School and Carnegie Library)

Why: To Kick Off HISD School Year with a focus on Student & Community Safety