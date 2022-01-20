HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s a historic High School nestled in the heart of Spring Branch ISD in west Houston. Now Memorial High School is holding a special Grand Opening of a new addition to this iconic campus. Today, January 20, at 4pm, the new four-story building being added to the school will officially be revealed.

Located at 935 Echo Lane in Houston, this new four-story building is 161,249 square feet and will be used for classes and the new Cafeteria. The project is part of the $898.4 million 2017 Bond, which was approved with 80 percent of the vote. The new structure replaces six older academic buildings from when the school was first built in 1963.

Spring Branch ISD Memorial High School

Memorial High School Principal Lisa Weir said the new addition is “a game changer for teaching and learning. There are many collaborative areas around the building that allow for student opportunities to work on projects, problem solve and present their work.” From Mustang murals to acoustical ceilings and a main central atrium and modern staircases, make the four-story addition a marvel to behold. Located on the west side of the campus, it features a two-story dining area, 21 science labs and 28 general classrooms. Students and staff moved into the new building earlier this month after the winter break.

Principal Weir also says the new cafeteria and courtyard provide a “college-like” feel for the students. “Rebuilding a comprehensive high school is a monumental task, so we were so excited and thankful for the 2017 Bond to get the work started. This new building has 50 new rooms of instructional space. Every student at Memorial has a class in the new building. They were blown away when they saw it.”

Spring Branch ISD Memorial High School

New classrooms boast natural light and collaborative learning spaces. West-facing rooms overlook an athletic turf field for a one-of-a-kind view. There’s also upgrades to athletics too, include a new turf field, safety netting, practice fields, and field house, plus, an eight-court tennis complex and renovation of grass practice fields, were also completed during the project. Much needed improvements even include the installation of new traffic signals, a new driveway, increased parking. Also included were updates to the existing HVAC system, restroom facilities upgrades, and an elevator system.