HOUSTON (KIAH)– Spring ISD students will now be able to take advantage of more than 40,000 free books thanks to a partnership with the Spring chapter’s American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

Through a program called ‘Reading Opens the World’ the Spring AFT received a grant for the 40,000 books and a $10,000 First Book Marketplace credit to purchase high-quality, diverse books for students and teachers. These books will be given out at the annual Winter Wonderland event on December 8 from 5:30 p.m. at Planet Ford Stadium.

Spring ISD Superintendent, Dr. Lupita Hinojosa said, “Literacy is a vital part of any student’s education, and we are so excited to partner with the Spring American Federation of Teachers to ensure that our students have access to quality, free books. With 40,000 books available, students attending our Winter Wonderland event will not only be able to take just one book home, but build their entire library at home.”

Through the Reading Opens the World program, over 1.5 million books have been donated to communities and schools.