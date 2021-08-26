Student debt forgiveness going into effect at Lone Star College

HOUSTON (CW39) Lone Star College stepping up to the plate, to help students struggling to pay their bills during this pandemic. Lone Star College has forgiven student debt and unpaid balances for students who owed money in fall 2020, summer 2020 and spring 2021. This will allow students to register for fall classes.

“Lone Star College remains determined to remove obstacles students face so that they can finish their education. Making these funds available will allow students the opportunity to return to the classroom this fall.” Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor

LSC used federal stimulus funds to pay the outstanding balance of $2.5 million for 4,028 LSC students. LSC was approved for supplementary CARES Act funding having been recognized as a Minority Serving Institution (MSI). MSI institutions must have an enrollment of undergraduate students that is at least 25% Hispanic with 50% of degree-seeking students receiving need-based assistance under Title IV of the Higher Education Act or have a substantial number of enrolled students receiving Pell Grants. Students should contact the LSC Business Office located at their home campus for additional information on the unpaid balance forgiveness program. To learn more about the MSI program students can also contact the Financial Aid office located on their home campus.

Lone Star College

“We know that we still face challenges and are committed to working with students to ensure we are doing everything we can to support them.” Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor

LSC offers financial aid advisors to assist students with completing the financial aid process virtually by visiting LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid. There is still time to register for fall classes. Whether in person, online or combination of both, LSC has a program that can help you start close and go far. Visit LoneStar.edu to learn more.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow`s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.