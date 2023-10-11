The goal is create an environment that focuses on doing what’s best for kids

HOUSTON (CW39) School is well underway for the 2023/2024 school year. But, now is the time for parents to also start thinking about the next school year, especially there are certain schools you want to get into.

On Friday, October 13th, YES Prep’s official student lottery application opens to the public. However, you don’t have to wait until then to get started. Join the interest list to stay informed about the latest news and information!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Nella Garcia Urban, Chief External Officer at YES Prep in Houston. She talks about what they do to help parents with the hard decisions they’re making when it comes to their children’s education, and how they can help.