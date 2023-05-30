HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the 2023 school year wraps up, Houston Independent School District has kicked off graduation season for students district wide. Around 11,000 students are expected to walk across the stage during 45 high school graduations ceremonies that started Thursday, May 25 and continue through June 4.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m., Superintendent Millard House II will provide the keynote address at Carnegie Vanguard High School’s graduation. The remarks will serve as his last public address as HISD superintendent.

If you want to watch the final address from HISD Superintendent Millard House II as HISD superintendent, and CVHS seniors walk the stage, the event will be streamed live at https://www.houstonisd.org/livetv.

For more information regarding graduation schedules and hours please visit https://www.houstonisd.org/graduation.