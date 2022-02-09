HOUSTON(KIAH) This month, The Texas State Board Of Education is voting on a new requirement for new teachers. It is a three-part test called the edTPA. A recent survey by Texas AFT found that 66-percent of the 38 hundred teachers it surveyed said they have recently considered leaving their jobs.

Advocates are saying the cost alone for the new exam will act as a deterrent. The price is $311 for the initial submissions of a Texas Performance Assessment (TPA), students can fail certain elements of the TPA and have to resubmit. There are re-submission costs as well. The previous test, the PPR, costs only $116.

The Texas education agency said in a statement, the edTPA focuses on improving educator preparation in Texas. According to edTPA, only 18 states currently require the test. Other states have done away with it.