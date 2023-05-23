HOUSTON (KIAH) More details are being released about how a teenager in Montgomery County was killed. According to authorities, it happened during a chase with deputies. Three teens were spotted by deputies going over 100-miles-per hour on Sunday. A 15-minute chase ended with 18-year-old Julio Uribe being thrown from the car and killed. According to his principal, Uribe was set to graduate high school this week.
