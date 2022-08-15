HOUSTON (CW39) — For the first time in a three-year span, the Texas Education Agency released its Accountability Ratings for statewide schools and school districts, the first ratings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some changes were made to how schools were graded due to the challenges students and teachers faced during the pandemic, and schools who didn’t receive an A, B, or C rating were not listed in the ratings.

The largest district in the area, Houston ISD, received a B rating, showing some improvements at struggling campuses, said superintendent Millard House II.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do, but the rating from the TEA is heartening and worthy of celebration,” House said. “Our students and staff have worked hard addressing learning loss, and our score is a result of their efforts.”

In Harris County, most school districts did well, getting a B grade. Only two large school districts, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and Katy ISD, received the top grade of an A.

Out of more than 1,000 school districts in Texas, Cy-Fair ISD and Katy ISD was two of 396 districts and two of the top largest school districts in Texas to receive an A rating.

“The “A+” in our district’s name is a constant reminder of the world-class education our teachers and staff deliver to each Katy ISD student, every day,” said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “The district’s TEA accountability rating reflects the hard work of our educators, their dedication to all learners, and demonstrates our entire staff and community’s commitment to educational excellence.”

Tomball ISD, a smaller school district in Harris County, also received an A rating. Aldine ISD received a C rating.

Fort Bend County school districts also did well, with Fort Bend ISD, Lamar CISD and Stafford MSD all receiving a B rating, while Needville ISD got an A rating.

Montgomery County school districts also mostly got B grades, but Montgomery ISD and Magnolia ISD received A grades, while Willis ISD received a C grade.

In Galveston County, Friendswood ISD and High Island ISD received A grades, with the other districts in the county received a B grade.

Angleton ISD in Brazoria County also received an A grade, along with Pearland ISD, while the other six districts in the county (Alvin, Danbury, Brazosport, Sweeny, Columbia-Brazoria, Damon) all got Bs.

In Chambers County, Anahuac ISD and Barbers Hill ISD all got A ratings, while East Chambers ISD received a B rating.

To find your local district’s rating or to find your school’s rating, go to txschools.gov.