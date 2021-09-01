Texas Medical Center Launches World’s Largest Life Science Campus

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Medical Center (TMC) is launching a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the best minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC3. TMC leaders say phase one construction has started which is backed by $1.8 billion in financing from leading life science investment and property development teams.

“With more than 100,000 employees, vast intellectual capital and a long-standing patient focus, our capacity for innovation is second to none,” said William McKeon, President & CEO of Texas Medical Center. “The collective power of TMC’s hospitals and academic institutions has accelerated the pace of scientific discovery for years. TMC3 extends our collaboration to Fortune 100 life sciences companies and entrepreneurial ventures. The impact on patients worldwide has the potential to be nothing short of life-changing.”

The projects master plan, which encompasses approximately 6 million square feet of anticipated development, was designed by Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects. The plan emphasizes creative collisions between people, institutions, and ideas, bolstered by a state-of-the-art infrastructure that will support a mix of healthcare, life science and business users.