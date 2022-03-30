HOUSTON (KIAH) – Over the course of the pandemic, some Texas school districts took a hit to attendance rates this school year because of the impacts of the COIVD-19 virus.

State officials and the Texas Education Agency say those schools may be eligible for funding adjustments.

One of the biggest challenges for schools since the start of the pandemic is keeping kids in the classroom or for some logged in online.

As a result, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says school systems that focus on in-person instruction now could qualify for an adjustment in required instructional minutes for certain attendance reporting periods during the 2021-2022 academic school year.

This means operational minutes during instructional days where schools had low percentage attendance rates will be excluded. However, it doesn’t hold a district harmless for losses of average daily attendance (ADA) due to enrollment declines, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office says the adjustments will ensure school systems have the best teachers and quality education for public schools and students across the state.

Due to the hardships placed on educators during the pandemic, hundreds of teachers have resigned.

“I’ve been around the district for 25 years. I’ve never seen so many people leaving,” said one teacher.

In normal times, schools are funded based on the number of students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus.

TEA says they will continue to prioritize flexibility to ensure essential funding is given to school districts based on attendance, whether that’s in-person or remote learning.