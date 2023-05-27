HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas Southern University has been on a roll with its willingness to come together with community partners to heighten greater education efforts for their college. Most recently the school announced it’s partnership with Rice University to combined better resources for students. Now, financial corporation, Truist stepped in to partner with the prestigious HBCU to benefit their ‘Future Bankers Leadership Program.’ The Truist Charitable Fund approved a gift of $750,000 for the FBLP Program which was presented during a signing ceremony between TSU and Truist Tuesday afternoon.

The Future Bankers Leadership Program began back in 2021 to introduce business students to the commercial banking industry through education, mentorship, and internships. The Dean of TSU’s School of Business says this program is producing a diverse group of professionals, who are prepared to lead from the moment they graduate. For the past three years the program achieved a 100% passing rate on an industry professional certification exam, earning a ‘Risk Management Association Credit Essentials Certificate.’

“The Future Bankers Leadership Program has been transforming the lives of our scholars since its inception.” says TSU President Lesia L. Crumpton- Young. “This gift furthers our commitment to educating the next generation of banking industry professionals and making sure the banking industry is transformed from having diverse talent on which they can count. We look forward to the work that will be done and the success that will be achieved as a result of the support this gift from Truist will provide.”

The hope is that the generous gift from The Truist Charitable Fund will support the FBLP’s sustained growth and help impact the further success of the program.