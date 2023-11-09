HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Southern University law students staged a walkout Wednesday to support their academic dean.

Senior staff associate dean Shaundra Lewis resigned from the position over what she calls a “lack of progress” at the school. In a three page resignation letter, she accuses some of her fellow colleagues of attempting to prevent the reaccreditation of the law school. The university told our news partners KTRK it was aware of student concerns but would not comment on personnel matters.