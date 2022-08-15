HOUSTON (KIAH) – Universities around the country are welcoming students back to campus this week, including right here in Houston at Texas Southern University.

Starting Monday, August 14 students will start to move into the on campus dorms as the first step to starting the 2022-2023 school year.

“We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”

Enrollment numbers won’t be official until September once students have been on campus for a few weeks, but school officials are excited for the next generation to get started at TSU.

“Every year Texas Southern University attracts some of the best and brightest students from all around the country,” said Assistant Vice President for Student Enrollment Success Brian Armstrong. “This year is no exception. Thousands of families are entrusting their young scholars to us, and we are prepared to support them from enrollment to graduation.”

Classes for TSU students begin on Monday, August 22.