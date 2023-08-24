HOUSTON (KIAH) — Back-to-school time can be scary for students — from new teachers, new friends, tests and new schools, some students can have a hard time adjusting to a new setting.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect over 31% of adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18. Research shows that if left untreated, teenagers will anxiety are at a higher risk of underperforming in school, tests, engaging in substance abuse and opting out of social events.

Another study through ADAA shows that between 2-5% of school children have anxiety from. school alone.

According to CVS Health’s Dr. Deborah Fernandez- Turner, talking to your student about their feelings is key to overcoming stress. “First of all, prepare and make sure you have everything well ahead of time and make sure your child, no matter what the age, has a say into that preparation so school supplies, getting ready for their schedule, and then have conversations by asking them what are you concerned about? What are you excited about?” Fernandez-Turner said.

Here are some tips to help your child overcome back to school anxiety:

Talk to your child or student about their feelings

Never be afraid to seek help from a counselor or therapist

Notice the warning signs such as your child acting out of the ordinary

Have open communication with parents and teachers about your child’s needs

To learn more, visit cvshealth.com for mental health resources.